Sun: TASE reopens after holiday with strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.94%, to 1,647.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81%, to 1,711.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.45%, to 590.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.31%, to 378.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 838 million in equities and NIS 1.58 billion in bonds. The market reopened today after last week's Independence Day holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.183% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.281/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.191% lower, at NIS 3.927/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 7.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.71% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.56%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.88%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.59%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.27%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.70% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.61%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.32%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.32% and NICE Systems Ltd. (NYSE: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.64%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 7.91% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

