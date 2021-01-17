search
Sun: Teva soars, TASE falls

17 Jan, 2021 18:53
The big banks and Ormat led the TASE down today but Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,589.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,644.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.40%, to 586.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 370.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 1.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 3.231% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.231/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 3.922% higher, at NIS 3.922/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.14%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.36%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.25% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.46% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.98%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.49% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 17, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

