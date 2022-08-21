Sunfrost recalls frozen string beans after snake piece found

Israeli frozen vegetable company Sunfrost has recalled frozen cut string beans after a piece of a snake was found in an individual packet. Following instructions from the Ministry of Health, the company is asking for customers to return 800 gram packages of cut string beans with barcode 729000012104720 for use by 2.1.2025 or 11.1.2025. The company is also reviewing its entire control procedure on the beans production line in its plant including the manual and automatic sorting procedures. Sunfrost is contacting overseas experts in quality assurance to support the process.

This latest incident comes in the wake of the discovery two weeks ago of half a mouse in an individual packet of frozen full thin string beans. At the time Sunfrost initiated the recall of all the relevant packets. The company has stressed that all its products undergo strict quality testing and these incidents are exceedingly rare and not typical of the company's products and that all other items are safe for use and consumption. Following the latest incident, the company has said that it has decided to halt marketing of all bean products that have not left the factory and to check through all the packets.

Sunfrost was founded in 1970 by Clal Industries and was acquired by Tnuva in 1998. The company specializes in frozen vegetables and produces a wide range of vegetables, mixed vegetables and frozen soups. The company's website states that it has makes the quality of its products a priority, from selecting seed varieties through to packaging. Some Sunfrost products are imported from abroad, but all of them, without exception, the company stresses, go through sorting and packaging processes in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 21, 2022.

