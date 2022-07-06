Tadiran appoints ex navy chief as Renewable Energy CEO

Tadiran Group (TASE:TDRN) is undergoing major expansion as demonstrated by two senior appointments. As part of the implementation of the strategy of expanding in the field of renewable energy, Tadiran has appointed Admiral (res.) Eli Sharvit as CEO of the Group’s Renewable Energy Division. The company has also appointed Dr. Maria Hitrik as the first-ever CTO of its Air Quality & Innovation Division.

Admiral (res.) Eli Sharvit (56), who takes up his post on August 1, joins Tadiran after 36 years of service in the Israeli Navy, serving over the past five years as Commander of the Israel Navy.

Sharvit will oversee Tadiran Group's renewable energy activities, which have expanded over the past 18 months through the acquisition of Aviem Tensor, Tadiran Solar and VP Solar.

Tadiran Group’s Renewable Energy Division includes the activities of Tadiran in the energy sector, which had revenue amounting in the first quarter of 2022 to half of the Group’s entire revenue. Thus the great importance in appointing Sharvit as the CEO of the Division is to be responsible for this continued leverage and growth.

Eli Sharvit, CEO of the Tadiran Group Renewable Energy Division said, "The world and the future are moving towards the use of renewable energy and Tadiran has chosen to lead the way in this area. It is my intention to harness all of my abilities in order to meet the targets that we have set together."

Moshe Mamrud, Tadiran controlling shareholder and CEO said, "The aim of Tadiran was and remains to provide a complete solution in the field of renewable energy. I am delighted that Eli is joining us as a significant player to strengthen Tadiran’s professional and leading team. I rest assured that Eli’s management capabilities will be expressed and will contribute greatly to the success of the division and the entire company."

Aviem Tensor imports and markets uninterruptable power supply systems (UPS), manages charging of electric vehicles and energy storage systems; Tadiran Solar imports, plans and distributes products for assembling photovoltaic systems, through the direct conversion of solar energy to electricity in Israel; and VP Solar imports and distributes photovoltaic energy solutions in Italy and other European countries.

Tadiran Group has also appointed Dr. Maria Hitrik as its first-ever CTO of its Air Quality & Innovation Division. She is an expert in applied chemistry and a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

Tadiran Airow, which is the new technology of Tadiran’s Air Quality and Innovation Division, recently received international certification for its Innovative Analysis laboratory, and has been found to be effective in reducing up to 99.99% of concentrations of the Covid virus in the air according to tests carried out in a 1 cubic meter enclosed space. The technology is ozone free according to international standards and is registered as a patent in Israel and other countries including the US, Japan, China and the EU. The technology has also proven itself effective in reducing other viruses, bacteria, and molds found in the air in enclosed spaces.

