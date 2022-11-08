TAMA 38 projects freeze eased near Metro stations

Israel's National Planning and Building Commission has ruled that new TAMA 38 permits for urban renewal projects and strengthening buildings will only be frozen for projects within 100 meters of planned Metro stations - defined as the core area of the station. Permits for projects within 100-300 meters of planned stations in the Gush Dan region will be considered according to specific criteria, while the freeze on project further than 300 meters from the planned stations will be lifted.

This latest compromise overrules the recommendation three months ago by the National Subcommittee on Basic Planning, which caused a storm of controversy, by freezing all TAMA 38 projects within a radius of 500 meters of planned Metro stations, and insisting that a freeze on projects up to 800 meters from the stations should also be considered.

