TAP Air Portugal inaugurates Tel Aviv - Lisbon route

Portuguese national carrier TAP Air Portugal inaugurated its daily Tel Aviv - Lisbon flights on Sunday night. Flights leave Lisbon at 2:20 pm each day and arrive in Tel Aviv at 9:30 pm. From Tel Aviv, flights depart at 5:05 am, arriving in Lisbon at 9:00 am.

TAP is competing on the route with El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) unit Sun D'Or, which offers four to five weekly flights.as well as Israel carriers Arkia Airlines Ltd. and Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd., which operate flights to Portugal on a seasonal basis.

TAP's Lisbon-Tel Aviv flights are part of a global expansion, which includes new routes this year from Lisbon to Naples, Tenerife, Dublin, Basel and Conakry. The Portuguese carrier is also targeting the Israel-North America market by offering stopovers in Lisbon.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 2, 2019

