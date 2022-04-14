TAU names Dan Amiram as College of Management dean

Prof. Dan Amiram CPA, has been elected as the next Dean of the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University. He will succeed Prof. Moshe Zviran in July, who is stepping down after eight years in the position, the maximum tenure according to university's by-laws.

Prof. Amiram has served as Vice Dean for the past four years. Prof. Zviran will continue to serve as Chief Entrepreneurship and Innovation Officer of Tel Aviv University, as well as head of program and academic director of the University’s new City Leadership program at the Bloomberg-Sagol Center.

Prof. Dan Amiram is the Vice Dean and a professor in the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University, incumbent of the Joseph Safra Chair of Capital Markets and Financial Institutions, director of the Henry Crown Institute of Business Research in Israel, and head of the Fintech track in the MBA program. He joined the Coller School of Management in 2017, having previously served as Philip H. Geier Associate Professor of Business at Columbia Business School in New York.

Prof. Amiram's areas of expertise and research are the capital market, banks and other financial institutions. His research shows how information, taxation, and economic laws play a key role in the decision-making processes of investors, managers, and financial institutions. Prof. Amiram is chair of the United Nations Internal Controls Advisory Committee, and also serves as a director and chair of various committees on the boards of corporations and financial institutions.

Prof. Amiram said, "In light of the current managerial challenges in dealing with crises and the environment of uncertainty, we will continue to work to implement the School’s vision and strategic plan, to act and excel on the global research front, and to impart the most advanced management knowledge and tools in the fields of business and technology management, enabling graduates to develop and integrate in senior management positions in the Israeli economy and in global companies".

