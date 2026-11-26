Did you pay income tax this month? You’re in the minority. Some 53% of working Israelis with reported income fall below the income tax threshold because their tax credit points cover their entire liability. Where you live helps set that threshold, along with your family status and income. A single man who contributes to a pension starts paying income tax at NIS 6,906 a month in a region that does not qualify for the tax break. In 55 Israeli localities, the same man would pay no income tax until his monthly salary reached at least NIS 26,358. For people with families, the threshold is much higher.

Despite the enormous impact on household finances and the Ministry of Finance, holding an informed public debate on these tax breaks has been difficult. The information is dispersed across Israel Tax Authority withholding tables, temporary provisions, time-limited laws and budget appendices. To change that, we at Alenu - The Founding Grandchildren built the 2026 Income Tax Threshold Map, a tool open to the public that shows every locality in Israel and ranks the 555 eligible localities, home to 1.94 million residents. It helps people calculate the salary at which they start paying income tax based on their family status, reserve service, education and pension contributions. It also includes a cost-benefit analysis with sources.

We built the interactive map to show, in a reliable and responsible way, how tax breaks have expanded in recent years.

The billions missing from the spending figures

The main problem with Israel’s tax breaks is that their cost is only partly visible. The government does not count or scrutinize lost tax revenue the way it does direct spending in the state budget. That makes tax breaks politically easy to expand in almost every budget and very difficult to roll back.

The overall cost is growing much faster than the economy. According to the Ministry of Finance’s 2026 Budget Highlights, the tax credit for eligible localities and security forces alone will cost the public coffers about NIS 3.83 billion this year. The Knesset Research and Information Center found that between 2015 and 2025 the cost of the tax break jumped 109%, while GDP grew by just 78%. With more than half of workers paying no income tax at all, each expansion of the exemptions further erodes the tax base and places a heavier burden on the minority that finances the state.

Public money for the top deciles, with little benefit

There is a case for supporting disadvantaged communities and encouraging people to settle in border areas, but the data show that the tax break does very little to achieve either goal. Ministry of Finance figures show that about NIS 3.1 billion, or 80% of the total cost, goes to the top three income deciles. The bottom three deciles get virtually nothing from the geographic tax break. How does that happen?

That is how the tax break is designed. The credit is calculated as a percentage of income up to a fixed ceiling, so those below the tax threshold get nothing and higher earners get more. In a locality with a 20% tax credit, a single man earning NIS 8,000 a month saves just NIS 127, while his neighbor earning NIS 30,000 saves NIS 4,464 a month. That is 35 times as much.

The evidence on whether the tax breaks encourage people to move to outlying areas is also discouraging. In 2016, hundreds of localities were added to the list, doubling the number of eligible workers. Adi Finkelstein of the Bank of Israel assessed the expansion in a study published in January 2026 that analyzed data through 2019. It found that only about 5% of geographic tax benefits went to people who moved to eligible localities, while 95% went to people who already lived there. Only about 27% of salaried employees in eligible localities actually received a tax break, in part because about half fell below the tax threshold. Even if the policy prompted some people to move, its cost to taxpayers relative to the benefits is far from optimal.

Political patchwork in place of transparent criteria

When a system of benefits worth billions operates without a uniform, transparent and stable criterion, it quickly becomes a tool for wielding political power. The list grows piecemeal through temporary provisions and tailored legislation.

Measures from 2026 alone include a temporary provision specifically for localities on the "eastern confrontation line" and exceptional legislation that added Nof HaGalil to the list while leaving out neighboring Nazareth, which is more disadvantaged. The latter measure is still before the High Court of Justice. The Knesset Finance Committee determines who gets a tax break worth thousands of shekels a month and who pays the full tax, without applying uniform professional criteria.

From symbols to results - a new guiding principle for Israel

This debate need not pit residents of outlying areas against the rest of the country. Many eligible localities are on the front line or far from major employment centers, and strengthening them is clearly in the national interest. At Alenu - The Founding Grandchildren, we want to put the question of how best to manage our shared public funds at the center of the debate over investment in outlying areas.

We can and should examine far more effective alternatives to spending nearly NIS 4 billion a year on a blanket tax break that grows with pay and bypasses those on the lowest incomes. We could ease the tax burden elsewhere, design a benefit that also reaches people below the tax threshold, such as a larger work grant, or invest the same resources directly in promoting good jobs, setting up emergency rooms in outlying areas, strengthening education and improving public transport. These measures may do more to narrow the gap in public services between outlying areas and central Israel.

That is the guiding principle our movement is promoting. We want to move beyond temporary "Band-Aid" fixes and sectoral politics toward responsible governance and substantive reforms judged by their results. We want to make all the data public and give everyone the tools to understand the situation and ask their elected representatives better, tougher questions.

Look up your locality on the "2026 Income Tax Threshold Map" and share it with friends in outlying areas so they can better understand their rights, and with taxpayers in central Israel so they can see how much they contribute to the public good.

The author is VP research at Alenu - The Founding Grandchildren and writes the "Checking the Myth" column for Globes’ fact-checking project, The Whistleblower.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2026.

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