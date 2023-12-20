Tech sector initiative Place-IL creates jobs in Western Negev

Israel's tech sector is rehabilitating and strengthening Western Negev communities hit by the war. Social impact tech venture Place-IL, in collaboration with leading tech companies, Western Negev local authorities and the Israeli government, is championing a new program to create hundreds of jobs in the Western Negev within 3-4 years, while establishing a significant high-tech presence in the region.

"Alongside proper security conditions, creating jobs, especially in high-tech, is an important pillar that will foster resilience and growth for the Western Negev," says Place-IL Chairman Idan Tendler.

Place-IL was founded in March 2022 as an NGO to create a technological platform for innovative screening processes for the high-tech industry, thus opening the industry's gates to candidates from underrepresented populations. CEO Keren Halpern-Musseri, founded Place-IL with Tendler. She previously served in senior management positions in other NGOs. Dozens of senior executives and leading tech companies have joined Place-IL, including Google as a founding partner, venture capital fund Insight Partners as a strategic partner, and IATI, Israel's leading umbrella organization for high-tech industries.

As part of national efforts to rehabilitate the Gaza border communities, Place-IL developed a program aimed at hiring employees who live in the Western Negev or were evacuated for tech companies for positions such as development, engineering or support. Place-IL collaborates with the Western Negev Cluster, local and regional councils, municipalities (including Sderot, Ofakim) and government bodies. Place-IL has established the "National Fund for High Tech in the Negev" and is raising millions of shekels from tech companies and the State to finance the processes to find tech jobs for Western Negev residents.

Tendler, who also serves as Senior VP at Palo Alto Networks says, "Strengthening and developing the Western Negev is already a national mission of the highest order. Israeli high-tech is highly committed to this task. This is our time to open the door and draft local personnel who can integrate into the sector. The local presence that high tech companies have created in the Western Negev, and the new employment opportunities, are crucial for building resilience and hope, for the Western Negev residents and the entire nation."

Identifying talent and demand

According to a survey conducted by Place-IL, based on data from the Central Bureau of Statistics and academia, there are over 3,000 graduates with relevant degrees, including practical engineers, living in the Western Negev, who have entered the job market in the past three years and can be integrated into the core professions and growth of the tech industry. Place-IL is already inviting these graduates to an accelerated interview track.

Place-IL has already been joined by dozens of leading companies who agreed to hire employees, including Nvidia, Cisco, Palo-Alto Networks, SalesForce, Armis, Bizzabo, Cadence, Imperva, Axonious, Hibob, Sciplay, and Melio.

Tendler says, "High tech in Israel will play a key role in rehabilitating the Western Negev.. We aim to create, within 3 years, a critical mass of 400 new tech jobs for the Western Negev. Although focusing on high-tech’s core professions, we expect that demand would drive expansion to additional professions such as support and Customer Success. Once there is a critical mass of local talent, the plan is that companies would assemble organic development or support teams in the South, thus forming hubs or remote sites. This, of course, will work as part of a larger scheme formulated by the tech sector and the government to declare the Western Negev a national priority area and encourage people to live there."

What will the program look like?

Place-IL has established a technology-based identification, screening and placement system to find talents from the region through its volunteer network (which includes entrepreneurs, CEOs, CTOs, development team heads, headhunters and HR personnel). Some of these talents are graduates of local academic institutions, such as Ben-Gurion University, Sapir College, Sami Shamoon College and Ashkelon College. Place-IL also collaborates with its partners - over 50 of Israel's leading tech companies - to identify specific needs for diverse jobs.

After screening and evaluation, appropriate candidates will be integrated into tech companies. Most candidates are expected to have completed academic studies but have yet to gain practical experience. Employment will begin with a six-month paid internship program, to gain valuable experience for continued integration into the industry. Place-IL will support the candidates and their in-house team leaders to increase chances of the internship's success.

CEO Keren Halperin-Musseri says, "Place-IL makes Israeli high-tech accessible to its untapped potential in terms of workforce. Many candidates, including Western Negev residents, only need one first chance into the industry, which we offer them, to prove themselves and integrate into quality jobs.

Place-IL will establish two locally designated centers where employees can work when they are not traveling to offices in central Israel. The workspaces will be used to house hybrid workers from tech companies. Place-IL is adding more tech companies who want to join. Cisco Israel general manager Oren Sagi adds, "Our partnership with Place-IL has already proven itself when we have won excellent talents who have already integrated into the company. We would not have reached them without the recruitment model offered by Place-IL. The new initiative led by Place-IL to rehabilitate and grow the Western Negev is in line with Cisco's vision: 'To build a future where everyone can participate'."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 20, 2023.

