The bridges serving Tel Aviv’s Central Bus Station are set to be demolished, as first reported by "Globes" earlier this month. The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality announced today that work will begin this January on the western arm, with the northern and southern arms to follow. The first phase is expected to last until April 2027 and will involve cutting and dismantling the bridge in stages, installing temporary protective systems and using heavy machinery.

The work is possible because of a window before trial runs begin on the light rail’s Purple Line, which passes close to the bridges. The municipality said postponing demolition could have left the bridges in place for many more years or required a prolonged shutdown of the Purple Line to carry out the work.

Temporary road closures and changes to public spaces are expected during the work. The northern and southern arms will be dismantled in later phases, with dates to be announced. The project is being carried out for Ahuzot HaHof and is managed by Yahel Engineers.

Mayor Ron Huldai said the move was a step toward correcting a past planning approach that, he said, had harmed local residents’ quality of life and the urban environment for years. He said dismantling the bridges was a milestone in the area’s recovery and part of a broader effort that includes switching to electric buses, dispersing bus services among terminals across the city and advancing a new planning policy for the Central Bus Station complex and its surroundings.

Egged and Dan set to move almost all services out of the station

The bridges, which rise to the height of apartment buildings and span neighborhood streets, have become an environmental and planning nuisance over the years, partly because of the noise and air pollution associated with the station’s operations. The municipality said removing them is intended to improve quality of life for residents of nearby neighborhoods, enhance public spaces and improve conditions along the Purple Line. Plans will also advance to redesign HaHarash Street, turning it from a street that mainly serves station operations into an urban street as part of the extension of Kirya Boulevard.

The bridge demolition does not mark the closure of the Central Bus Station itself. Under the broader plan agreed with the government, the station is expected to move to the Mikveh Israel site in about five years. As part of the planned changes, bus routes with low ridership will be moved out of the station and Egged and Dan are expected to move almost all their services out.

As reported by Globes, dismantling the bridges is one of the preliminary steps in a transport and urban redevelopment of the area that is expected to take years. When work begins in January, it will mark the first significant physical change at the Central Bus Station complex and in the surrounding area.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.