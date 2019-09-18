Tel Aviv neighborhood ranked among world's coolest

"Time Out" has ranked the world's 50 coolest neighborhoods. In 15th place is Tel Aviv's Kerem Hataimanim and Shuk Hacarmel (the Yemenite Quarter and Carmel Market).

"Time Out" describes the Yemenite Quarter as, "a progressive hotbed of sun-chapped surfers, strolling Filipino caretakers, hungry foodies, global nomadic types and ageless Yemenites hawking home-cooked deliciousness straight out of their ground-floor kitchens. A smattering of the quaint one-story buildings have been swapped out for sleek apartment complexes, but the Kerem’s authenticity has remained, flanked on one side by a glittering stretch of Mediterranean Sea and on the other by the sprawling Shuk Hacarmel."

The Carmel Market is described as, "Tel Aviv’s best known market and the neighborhood’s coolest hangout. Just grab a cold beer and a snack from the Shuk and stroll down the Kerem’s lanes - packed with veggies, fruits, jewelry and Hamsa symbols - all the way down to the beach."

The "Time Out" piece includes recommendations for eating, drinking and accommodation.

"Time Out" ranks the world's coolest neighborhood to visit right now as Lisbon's Arroios followed by Tokyo's Shimokitazawa and Lagos's Onikan. Berlin's Wedding makes fourth place and Los Angeles's Historic Filipinotown is in fifth place. Hobart's Waterfront is sixth, Paris's Strasbourg-Saint Denis is seventh and New York's Astoria is eighth. Also in the rankings are Chicago's Pilsen at 10th, London's Peckham in 11th, and Melbourne's Footscray in 13th.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 18, 2019

