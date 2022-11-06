Tel Aviv to add 600 homes in revamped Arlozorov Street

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission today approved an urban renewal plan for Tel Aviv's Arlozorov Street.

The approved plan allows for the construction of up to 600 new housing units along the road and includes renewal and strengthening of existing buildings and adapting them to the plan for Tel Aviv's Rovas 3 and 4, along the road which is one of Tel Aviv's main thoroughfares.

The plan is part of a complete makeover for the road leading from Tel Aviv Central railway station to the seafront by the Hilton Hotel, along which will run the Purple Line of the Tel Aviv light rail.

Under the plan promoted by the Tel Aviv Planning and Building Committee and designed by the Municipal Platform, there will be no building in the street with more than 10 floors, east of Ibn Gbriol Street, and eight floors west of Ibn Gbriol Street on the northern side and seven floors on the southern side.

The latest plan is a combination of two plans presented more than a decade ago but never approved. So far 47 objections have been lodged against this plan.

A significant principle of the plan is that there will be less room for cars and Arlozorov Street will be more pedestrian friendly with wider sidewalks and cycle paths alongside the light rail.

Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission chairman Eran Nitzan said, "The committee together with the Tel Aviv Municipality approved the transformation of Arlozorov Street into a street with a generous public space, without fences, with priority for pedestrians and light rail users. The plan enables the development of commerce and cafes along the train line that runs at the heart of the street, and promotes the connection of the central transport complex at Arlozorov to the seafront in a shaded, pleasant and inviting street."

