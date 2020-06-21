Tel Aviv to cut parking for new homes to deter cars

Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee is discuss parking requirements for new homes at its meeting on Wednesday and is likely to approve dramatic new regulations which will impact developers and residents. New residential buildings will only be required to have 0.5 parking spaces per housing unit in the city center and 0.8 parking spaces per housing unit in outer areas. This is the maximum amount and developers will have the right to allocate even less space for parking in new buildings. Developers would even be entitled to build new projects without any parking at all.

Since 2018, when parking space requirements in Tel Aviv were reduced, apartments up to 120 square meters north of the Yarkon River must have up to 1.33 parking spaces and in the rest of the city 1 parking space. If there are more than six apartments in a block then developers can put in two parking spaces north of the Yarkon River and 1.33 spaces in the rest of the city. House can have two parking spaces.

Since 2018, parking space allocation for new buildings has also been reduced in the office sector with one parking space for every 240 square meters of office space now required for new buildings up to 300 meters from a light rail station and one parking space for every 60 square meters for new buildings that are more than 600 meters from a light rail station.

All these requirements related only to new buildings and not to existing buildings or those already under construction.

15 Minutes Public Transportation Alliance cofounder Yossi Saidov said, "Reducing the parking infrastructure for private cars is a necessary step for reducing jams and their damage. Parking takes up valuable real estate area, its cost if cheaper and harms pedestrians and the public pays a high price: jams, high costs of apartments and air pollution. Reducing the parking requirements is a measure needed for every Israeli city6 interested in moving forward to the 21st century and it is appropriate to raise the price of parking according to demand."

