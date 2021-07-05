Tenders awarded to build homes on former Eilat airport

The Israel Land Authority has announced that Khakhshouri Marketing and Amram Avraham have been awarded the tender to build 361 housing units in four areas for high-density construction, as part of the government's 'reduced price housing' program, on the former site of Eilat airport. As part of the tender, 108 housing units with a balcony, storage room and parking, will be sold at reduced prices, and 253 housing units will be sold on the open market. In June, the ILA announced that Baal Hatanya Eilat Ltd. Won a tender to build 220 high-density housing units as part of the 'reduced price housing' program in another lot on the former Eilat airport.

Eilat's former airport covers 212.5 acres on which will mainly be built housing and hotels with a park covering the southern section of the land, which the ILA has leased to the Eilat Municipality for 11 years. The city masterplan was presented to the Southern District Planning and Building Committee in 2013 but has yet to be deposited.

The building plan approved by the Southern District Planning and Building Committee in 2019 covers 69.25 acres and includes 28,000 square meters of public buildings, 62,000 square meters of housing, 51,000 square meters of hotels and 92,000 square meters of public land.

Under the reduced price housing program introduced by previous Minister of Construction and Housing Yaakov Litzman, homes will be sold at a discount of 40% on the market price.

