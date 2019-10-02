Teva EVP global operations steps down

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has announced the retirement of Dr. Carlo de Notaristefani, and the appointment of Eric Drapé as Executive Vice President, Global Operations. Dr. de Notaristefani will step down from his role effective immediately. Drapé will be based out of Teva’s global headquarters in Israel.

Dr. Carlo de Notaristefani is leaving Teva in the wake of two other top executives who have stepped down in the past few months - CFO Michael McClellan and EVP global brand and communications Iris Beck-Codner.

Teva president and CEO Kare Schultz said, " After more than seven years leading Teva Global Operations, Carlo de Notaristefani, will retire from Teva. During his tenure, Carlo and his team significantly improved the strength and performance of our global operations and supply chain while at the same time continuing to optimize the network, reduce cost and improve the competitiveness of our products. I would like to thank Carlo for his numerous contributions and leadership, and wishing him the very best in his retirement." He added, "Eric is the right leader to succeed Carlo at this time and take Teva Global Operations to the next level of performance, acting as a central driver of Teva's mission and strategy. The organization is well prepared to ensure a smooth transition."

Drapé, 58, joined Teva in 2014 and has served in various senior management positions, including as Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer of the Teva Group (2015-present), head of Teva's Biologics Operations (2014-2017), and Senior Vice President, Technical Operations Steriles, Respiratory and Biologics (2014-2015). Prior to joining Teva, he served as Executive Vice President, Technical Operations of Ipsen Pharma and served in several leading positions at Novo Nordisk. Drapé holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacy and a DESS in Analytical Control of Drugs from the Université Paris XI. He also received his Executive MBA from the Scandinavian International Management Institute in Copenhagen.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019