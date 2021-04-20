Tue: Teva leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,634.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53%, to 1,697.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.42% to 573.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 378.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.91 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.398% from Monday, at NIS 3.252/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.211% lower, at NIS 3.921/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.47%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.29%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.37%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.70%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.36% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.65%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.61% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 20, 2021

