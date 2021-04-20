search
Tue: Teva leads TASE down

20 Apr, 2021 18:58
Teva and Nova were the biggest decliners on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today as Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,634.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53%, to 1,697.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.42% to 573.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 378.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.91 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.398% from Monday, at NIS 3.252/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.211% lower, at NIS 3.921/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.47%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.29%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.37%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.70%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.36% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.65%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 3.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.61% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.60%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 20, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

