Thu: Ceasefire agreement gives huge boost to stocks, shekel

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today, in response to the news of the agreement for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the return of the hostages from the Gaza Strip. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.29%, to 3,276.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.86%, to 3,358.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.19%, to 579.19 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.35%, to 413.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.49 billion in equities, and NIS 2.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel strengthened considerably. The representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.13% lower, at NIS 3.2420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.32% lower, at NIS 3.7635/€.

The recent downward trend in the banks and insurance companies reversed. Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.66%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.91%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 4.12%; Teva fell 0.45%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.03%.

The biggest advancers today were all in the real estate sector. Ashtrom rose 12.76%; Israel Canada rose 12.31%; Aura rose 11.06%; Prashovsky rose 10.88%; and Shikun & Binui rose 10.82%. The Tel Aviv Real Estate Index rose 6.65%, and the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 9.06%.

Notable decliners were Isrotel, down 7.28% after rising strongly yesterday; and El Al, down 6.42%, continuing its recent weakness, as an end to hostilities brings the prospect of competition from foreign airlines returning to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 9, 2025.

