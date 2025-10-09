search
Thu: Ceasefire agreement gives huge boost to stocks, shekel

9 Oct, 2025 15:22
The banks reversed their recent downward trend, while the real estate sector starred.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today, in response to the news of the agreement for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the return of the hostages from the Gaza Strip. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.29%, to 3,276.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.86%, to 3,358.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.19%, to 579.19 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.35%, to 413.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.49 billion in equities, and NIS 2.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel strengthened considerably. The representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.13% lower, at NIS 3.2420/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.32% lower, at NIS 3.7635/€.

The recent downward trend in the banks and insurance companies reversed. Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.66%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.91%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 4.12%; Teva fell 0.45%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.03%.

The biggest advancers today were all in the real estate sector. Ashtrom rose 12.76%; Israel Canada rose 12.31%; Aura rose 11.06%; Prashovsky rose 10.88%; and Shikun & Binui rose 10.82%. The Tel Aviv Real Estate Index rose 6.65%, and the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 9.06%.

Notable decliners were Isrotel, down 7.28% after rising strongly yesterday; and El Al, down 6.42%, continuing its recent weakness, as an end to hostilities brings the prospect of competition from foreign airlines returning to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 9, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

