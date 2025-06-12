Thu: Iran war fears hit stocks, shekel

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.56%, to 2,694.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.76%, to 2,705.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.93%, to 484.31 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.28%, to 392.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.87 billion in equities and NIS 5.92 billion in bonds.

Over the past two weeks, the Tel Aviv 35 Index has fallen 0.4%. The index is up 12.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.94% higher, at 3.5710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 3.44% higher, at 4.1436/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.61%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.52%; Discount Bank fell 3.08%; Elbit Systems rose 2.79%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.26%.

Besides Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were Aryt, up 4.62%, and Israel Canada, up 1.33%. Argo Properties fell 6.76%, Shikun & Binui fell 4.76%, Villar fell 4.71%, Isras Holdings fell 4.65%, and Ashtrom fell 4.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 12, 2025.

