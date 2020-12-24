Thu: TASE up sharply today, down 0.1% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.69%, to 1,470.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.39%, to 1,529.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41%, to 535.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.33%, to 366.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.23 billion in equities and NIS 2.05 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.1% this week and is down 12.6% since the start of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.124% lower from Wednesday, at NIS 3.218/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% lower, at NIS 3.922/€.

On the market Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 7.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 5.13%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.15% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.62%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 4.12%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.20%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.38% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.16%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.62%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.09%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.83% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.85%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.92%.

