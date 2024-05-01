Tnuva to put up prices of dozens of products

After rival dairy Tara has hiked prices and the 4.48% rise in price controlled dairy products goes into effect today, Tnuva announced that its price controlled dairy products will rise in price tomorrow.

In addition, Tnuva said it is hiking the prices of non-price controlled dairy products as well as dairy delicacies, Sunfrost frozen vegetables, Mamma Of poultry products and Tirat Zvi meat products by up to 9.8% from May 16, after Independence Day.

Non-price controlled dairy products will rise by 3.5% on average, Sunfrost products by 4.5%, dairy delicacies by 4.2%, Mamma Of by 9.8% and Tirat zvi by 9.6%.

The announcement said, "Tnuva has been absorbing for a while, and even more so since the beginning of the war, the increases in inputs, including raw materials. Despite the significant increase in expenses, the company made every effort to update the prices proportionately."

Other companies to hike prices

Only yesterday the Central Bottling Company Israel (Coca Cola) announced it was put up the prices of its Tara dairy products as well as carbonated drinks and alcohol products. Prices of non-price controlled dairy products will rise by an average of 3.2% on May 19.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.