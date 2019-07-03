Tourism to Israel up 10% in H1 2019

365,000 tourists entered Israel in June 2019, 18% more than in June 2018. Israel had a record 2.265 million overseas tourists in January-June 2019, 10% more than the 2.063 million tourists in the corresponding period last year, which was itself a record, the Ministry of Tourism reports.

The Ministry of Tourism estimates revenue from incoming tourism at NIS 1.9 billion in June and NIS 11.7 billion in January-June.

177,500 tourists visited from Europe in June, 19% more than in June 2018. Countries from which tourism greatly increased in comparison with last year were Germany with 21,200 tourists visiting Israel, 47% more than in the corresponding month last year, and Portugal with 2,000, double the number in June 2018, after local airline TAP began direct flights to Israel, boosting traffic on the route.

The leading European country in June in the number of tourists visiting Israel was France with 27,300. All European countries posted increases in the number of tourists coming to Israel, in comparison with last year.

132,000 tourists visited Israel from North America in June, 11% more than in June 2018. Most of them were from the US. The flight schedule from the US was reinforced with directly routes to and from San Francisco and Las Vegas, while United Airline introduced a direct flight to Washington.

According to the Israel Hotels Association, most tourists stayed in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 3, 2019

