Treasury, Histadrut sign deal to raise minimum wage

Israel's Ministry of Finance and the Histadrut General Organization of Workers today signed a labor deal that includes raising the minimum monthly wage to NIS 6,000. The agreement also includes more support for the self-employed, freezing public sector pay for one year and increasing the minimum number of vacation days.

The current minimum monthly salary of NIS 5,300 will rise to NIS 5,400 in April 2022 and then to NIS 5,500 in 2023, NIS 5,700 in 2024, NIS 5,800 in 2025 and NIS 6,000 in 2026. The minimum number of annual vacation days for employees in Israel will rise from 12 to 13 days.

