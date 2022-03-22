Truck matchmaker GeTruck plans TASE IPO

The stream of startups seeking to raise money on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (IPO) has slowed but there are still early stage companies planning an IPO. Sources inform "Globes" that GeTruck, which has algorithms smartly linking businesses needing trucks to transport services throughout Israel, is seeking to raise NIS 17 million, at a company valuation of NIS 60 million, before money. The IPO is being led by underwriting company Orion.

According to IVC, GeTruck was founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs CEO Rom Grinfeld, CTO Leonid Schnaiderman and COO Eliran Mesika. The company has raised $500,000 to date in a seed round from private investors including Avi Goldfinger, Avi Tsur, Omri Meliches, Hub Quantum the Taavura-Livnat accelerator and HLabs.

Among companies using GeTruck's services, according to its website, are Shufersal, IceCure, Delek, and Walla! Shops. The company had revenue of NIS 2 million last year and expects major growth in 2022.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 22, 2022.

