Trump presents comprehensive Gaza peace plan

US President Donald Trump presented his 21-point peace plan for the end of Israel’s war in Gaza and the return of all hostages from captivity. Speaking at the White House press conference Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to accept the plan, while Trump said that following talks with Arab and Muslim leaders, indications were that Hamas will also accept the plan.

The dramatic clauses in Trump’s peace plan include the return of all the living hostages and the bodies of those who have died, within 72 hours of signing the agreement, and that Gaza will be run by a temporary administration to be established by a technocratic committee of Palestinians and international figures, supervised by an international peace board chaired by Trump himself and including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

In the event that the plan will be accepted and implemented, the war will end immediately and all military actions in the Gaza Strip will be suspended. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw to a line to be agreed upon in order to prepare for the release of the hostages, and within 72 hours of Israel’s announcement of acceptance of the agreement, all the hostages - alive and dead - will be returned.

In exchange for the release of all the hostages, Israel will release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and another 1,700 prisoners from Gaza detained since October 7, 2023, including women and children. In addition, for each Israeli hostage released, Israel will transfer the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza.

The Trump plan also states that any Hamas terrorist who surrenders their weapons and commits to coexistence will be granted amnesty, while terrorists in the various terror organizations who choose to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage to other countries. It was also stressed there will be no forced departures and that Gazans will be encouraged to stay in order to build a "better Gaza."

At the same time, the Trump plan emphasizes that all of Hamas' military infrastructure - tunnels, weapons factories and terrorist infrastructure - will be destroyed and not rebuilt. The demobilization process will be carried out under the supervision of independent observers, with a weapons buyback program and internationally funded rehabilitation plans

On signing the agreement, extensive humanitarian aid will immediately flow into the Gaza Strip, including the rehabilitation of water, electricity and sewage infrastructure, the rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and the introduction of heavy equipment for clearing rubble and opening roads. The distribution of aid will be done through the UN, the Red Crescent and other international bodies, without interference from the parties. The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt will be opened in both directions in accordance with the mechanism stipulated in the agreement in January 2025.

Another clause refers to the civilian administration of Gaza, which will be transferred to a technocratic Palestinian committee, which will consist of local professionals and international experts. The committee will operate under the supervision of the "Peace Board" - a new international body headed by Trump, and supported by other leaders including Blair. This body will determine the framework for reconstruction and manage funding until the Palestinian Authority completes the reforms of the Trump plan from 2020 - and can return to full control of Gaza.

The plan includes the establishment of a free trade zone and an economic plan led by a team of experts who have developed prosperous cities in the Middle East. Its goal is to attract investment, create jobs and provide hope for the future. At the same time, an international stabilization force will be established to cooperate with Israel and Egypt, which will train Palestinian police forces and secure borders to prevent arms smuggling.

According to the US President's plan, the IDF will gradually withdraw in accordance with agreed milestones, and will not annex Gaza. Alongside this, an interfaith dialogue process will be launched to change narratives and instill values of coexistence, and in the long term - if reforms are completed in the Palestinian Authority - a credible path to self-determination and a Palestinian state may open up.

