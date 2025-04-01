Tue: TASE opens April higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 2,426.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.65% to 2,462.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 436.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 397.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.25 billion in equities and NIS 2.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.350% from Monday, at NIS 3.705/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.654% lower at NIS 3.996/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.31%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 3.63%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.53% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.40%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.66% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.11%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.21% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.24%.

