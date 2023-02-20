Unemployment in Israel rose in January

The unemployment rate in Israel in January 2023, after seasonal adjustment, rose slightly to 4.3% from 4.2% in December 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

At the same time the employment rate, the percentage of employed persons out of the total population, rose from 61% to 61.1% and the participation rate in the labor force rose from 63,7% to 63.9%.

Without seasonal adjustment, unemployment rose from 4.1% in December 2022 to 4.3% in January 2023 and the employment rate rose from 61% to 61.4%.

The unemployment rate in Israel has been climbing slowly and steadily over the past six months from a low of 3.4% in June 2022 to 4.3% in January 2023.

