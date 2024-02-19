Higher unemployment but less people on unpaid leave

The number of unemployed in Israel rose by 11,000 in January 2024 to 3.4% from 3.1% in December 2023, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. However, in terms of the broadest definition of unemployment, which includes those put on unpaid leave because of the war, the job market is showing signs of recovery.

The number of people on unpaid leave or absent from work in January was 215,000, down from 272,000 in December 2023 and down from 365,000 in November 2023. Of those on unpaid leave or absent from work in January 2024, 37% were performing army reserve duty.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2024.

