Unexpectedly low February CPI reading cuts inflation

Inflation credit: Tali Bogdanovsky
14 Mar, 2025 14:46
While inflation in Israel in the 12 months to the end of February 2025 is lower than forecast, housing prices continue to rise.

Israel’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged in February 2025 according to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics today. Analysts had predicted a 0.2%-0.3% rise, after the CPI had risen 0.6% in January 2025, in part due to tax hikes. The February reading brings annual inflation in Israel down to 3.4% from 3.8% at the end of January, bringing inflation closer to the upper limit of the Bank of Israel's annual target range of 3%.

Prominent price increases were in fresh fruits, which rose 10.5%, culture and entertainment, which rose 0.8%, communications, which rose 0.7% and food and rents, which each rose 0.3%.

Prominent price declines were in fresh vegetables, which fell 7.1%, clothing, which fell 3%, and housing services, which fell 0.3%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics has also published the change in home prices (which are not part of the general CPI) between November-December 2024 and December-January 2024/2025. On average, prices rose 1.2%, after rising 0.4% the previous month. In the breakdown by region, prices rose by 3% in Jerusalem, 1.8% in the north, 0.1% in Haifa, 0.2% in the center, 1.8 % in Tel Aviv, and 1.1% in the south. Prices of new apartments rose 1.7%.

In the comparison between December-January 2024/2025 and December-January 2023/2024, the index of housing prices rose 7.7%. In the breakdown by region, prices rose by 10.3% in Tel Aviv, 9.9% in the north, 9.5% in Haifa, 5.6% in Jerusalem, 5% in the center, and 4.5% in the south. Prices of new apartments have risen by 5.4% over the past year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 14, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

