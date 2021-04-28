Unicorn investor Unic-Tech raises NIS 26.5m in TASE IPO

Unic-Tech, a partnership specializing in investing in shares of unicorn technology companies (companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more), has completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). Unic-Tech raised NIS 26.5 million, in an oversubscribed offering with demand reaching NIS 30 million. 500 investors that took part in the IPO.

Unic-Tech is a collaboration between "Together Investments," which specializes in investments in Israeli and foreign high-tech companies at various stages, as well as unicorns, and "The Elephant," - which is active in the secondary market and operates a global secondary market platform where private shareholders offer their shares in late stage high-tech companies.

Unic-Tech chairman Shuki Cohen Sharet said: "We are delighted with the vote of confidence that we received from the market for this IPO. The over subscription we witnessed and the public's investment in the partnership indicate the high regard that the market has expressed in the partnership, its managers and its investment model."

