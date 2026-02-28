US and Israel launch major attack on Iran

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran in the early hours of Saturday morning. US President Donald Trump said that the aim of the operation is to topple the Iranian regime. Intial strikes by Israel targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and there have been unconfirmed reports that he was killed in the strike. An estimated 200 Israeli Air Force jets took part in the attack - the biggest such operation in the country's history.

Iran has retaliated with a constant barrage of missiles on Israel with most them intercepted. Residents in central Israel spent much of the day in shelters, as an estimated 170 missiles were fired at the country and although there have been reports of several hits, no casualties have so far been reported.

Iran has also attacked Arab countries including Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Saudia Arabia as well as the UAE where a hotel was hit in Dubai.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 26, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.