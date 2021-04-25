US couple buys NIS 8.5m Jerusalem Talbieh apartment

An American couple in their seventies has bought a large Jerusalem apartment in the Talbieh neighborhood of Jerusalem for NIS 8.45 million. A family of immigrants from England who were selling the apartment were asking NIS 8.9 million but after several months on the market they agreed to lower the price, according to real estate agent Daniel Bouzaglo of Zimuki Real Estate, who brokered the deal.

The original building known as Rubin Mass House was built before the establishment of Israel in 1948 and it was greatly expanded in the 1990s, when three more floors were added. The building is on David Marcus Street close by to the Jerusalem Theater.

The 170 square meter apartment, which has a 45 square meter balcony, is on the third floor.

Bouzaglo said, "The buyers saw the property on video clips and plans and didn't even send anybody to see the apartment on their behalf, except for an engineer who checked out the physical state."

He continued, "In Jerusalem 85% of these luxury deals are from foreign residents. There aren't high tech people here with that amount of money. It's rare that such a property as this is sold in this neighborhood. This is an apartment that maybe goes up for sale once in a decade. It's an apartment with parking and an elevator and there aren't many homes like these that aren't in towers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 25, 2021

