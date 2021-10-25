US data cloud giant Snowflake opens Israel office

US data cloud giant Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) announced today that it is opening an Israel office. The company has also announced the appointment of Yaron Ben Schlusch, a former executive at Sisense, Jacada, Alvarion, Ericsson, and Motorola, as its country manager in Israel. The Israel office will serves as both a sales office and development center.

Ben Schlusch said, "Snowflake regards Israel as an important expansion destination. The revolution championed by Snowflake has empowered many startups and organizations worldwide to tap into data and build applications on top of Snowflake’s platform. In Israel too, many local high-tech companies are running their data operations in the cloud, with many of them choosing the Snowflake solution as their main cloud data platform."

Ben Schlusch added that Snowflake will continually assess opportunities for expanding in Israel by working with local partners, and other collaborations.

Snowflake provides cloud-based data services to thousands of customers worldwide including some of Israel's leading companies, to help them maximize the value of data. With 3,000 employees worldwide and a market cap of $102 billion, Snowflake’s platform allows organizations to manage their data easily by eliminating data silos and storing data in the cloud. Snowflake’s data cloud runs on major cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.