US says THAAD anti-missile system 'in place' in Israel

The US THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Air Defense) anti-missile system has been fully deployed in Israel. Speaking before a visit to Ukraine, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the THAAD advanced anti-missile system is "in place" in Israel.

The system, which was rushed to Israel earlier this month is now fully deployed in the country. The THAAD battery will be operated by a team of about 100 US Army soldiers in Israel, as required and in full cooperation with Israel's air defense system. Austin declined to say whether the system is fully operational but stressed, "We have the ability to put it into operation very quickly and we're on pace with our expectations."

The THAAD battery consists of six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors, radio and radar equipment, and requires nearly 100 soldiers to operate. The battery has been sent to help protect Israel in the event of Iranian reprisals.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.