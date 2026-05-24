Veeva buys Israeli clinical trial data streaming co Yonalink

US cloud software systems provider for the life sciences industry Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), which has a market cap of $26 billion, has acquired Israeli clinical trial and data streaming company Yonalink. No financial details were disclosed. As part of the deal, Yonalink’s 20 employees will join Veeva Systems.

Yonalink has developed an AI platform that automates the transfer of data from medical records to clinical research, while maintaining data security and privacy rules. This operation has previously been performed manually, making it a slow, labor-intensive and error-prone process.

Yonalink was founded in 2020 by CEO Iddo Peleg and VP business development Gav Martell. The two, who met in Toronto, began discussing the technological barriers of the world of clinical research. Despite living in Canada, they decided to establish the company in Israel.

The company launched a pilot at Sheba Hospital, Tel Hashomer, as part of the Israel Innovation Authority's pilot program, and from this activity, collaborations gradually developed with most medical centers in Israel, and later also around the world. The company's main market is in the US.

Yonalink has raised $10 million to date from investors including Swiss pharmaceutical company Debiopharm, eHealth Ventures fund and the EU’s Horizon program.

Yonalink reports that the relationship between the companies began with a direct approach from Veeva to Peleg, and progressed very quickly despite security tensions and the recent war with Iran.

Peleg said, "Connecting with Veeva is the most natural step for us to bring the message of automation to every research center in the world. We are proud to join the global market leader."

eHealth Ventures CTO Yossi Lovton added, "The investment in Yonalink reflects our strategy to identify deep technological solutions to core problems in the healthcare industry. The company has succeeded in solving one of the most major bottlenecks in clinical research through an advanced combination of AI and data infrastructure."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 24, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.