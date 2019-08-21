Versatile Natures raises $5.5m to cut building site deaths

Israeli construction site data startup Versatile Natures has raised $5.5 million to tackle building site accidents in a seed financing round led by Bosch Venture Capital. Conductive Ventures, Root Ventures and construction technology experts Leigh Jasper and Rob Phillpot.also invested in the funding.

The Tel Aviv-based company's technology transforms any site into a smart, data-collecting field, by providing detailed analysis on the project’s status, while drastically improving onsite safety. By delivering crucial, real-time actionable insights, our platform empowers construction managers to make more timely, informed decisions than ever before, ultimately accelerating the completion and increasing the profits of any project.

Versatile Natures, which recently opened offices in San Francisco and Brooklyn was founded by CEO Meirav Oren, COO Ran Oren, CPO Danny Herrmann and CTO Barak Cohen.

Versatile Natures AI and IoT sensor-based software platform for construction sites reduces inefficiencies by offering a holistic view of projects, delivering detailed insights on material location and consumption, redundancies, construction progress, and crane utilization.

Meirav Oren said, “In view of the increasing demand for construction in cities, site and process optimization are crucial. We therefore see a huge potential for our solution, which not only increases efficiency but also empowers professionals on the construction site.”

“By providing detailed, actionable insights, Versatile Natures’ solution helps drive efficiency of construction projects,” says RBVC managing director Dr. Ingo Ramesohl. “Versatile Natures has the potential to revolutionize the construction industry.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 21, 2019

