Via Transportation raises $493m in Wall Street IPO

Israeli smart public transport and mobility solutions company Via Transportation and investors selling shares have raised $493 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The company will begin trading today using the VIA ticker.

Via sold about 10.7 million shares at $46 each, above its pricing range of $40 to $44 per share, giving Via a valuation of $3.65 billion.

The IPO was led by joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company, Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank, and Guggenheim Securities as well as other investment banks Oppenheimer, Needham, and William Blair.

Via was founded in 2012 by Israeli entrepreneurs Daniel Ramot and Oren Shoval, and started out as a shared transport app like Uber. Over the years, the company pivoted to providing software solutions to urban transport authorities to streamline public transport systems and connect passengers with pick up points and serve employment, health and education services.

Via's technology allows authorities to replace obsolete systems with dynamic platforms based on data and demand, which cuts operating costs, improves the passengers journey experience and increases the number of public transport users.

The company currently works in hundreds of cities in 30 countries and is considered one of the leading players in the field of smart transport.

According to its financial report the company had revenue of $205.8 million in the first half of 2025, up 27% from the corresponding period of last year. Net loss was $37.5 million compared with a net loss of $50.4 million in the corresponding period of last year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 12, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.