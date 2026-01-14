Vintage VC fund investment Cast AI achieves unicorn status

An investment by Vintage Fund, the Israeli venture capital fund best known as an investor in other Israeli funds, in a virtually unknown AI company from Miami was revealed a few days ago in a brief press release. Not much is known about the company, founded by CEO Yuri Frayman and CTO Leon Kuperman, other than the fact that it reached a valuation of a $1 billion earlier this week in an investment of several tens of millions of dollars from Singapore.

Cast AI develops software that manages the use of graphics processors (GPUs), thereby also allowing it to save on the number of processors that they need to buy or rent. This is actually software that manages the use of AI cloud resources, such as those from companies like Microsoft, Google, Oracle and Amazon. as well as local AI clouds that can move computing resources from place to place, turn off or turn on AI servers, or increase or decrease the number of processors used to perform AI operations like running agents and training models.

Cast AI’s end customer is the development infrastructure operations manager (devops), who is responsible for allocating usage to computing needs and saving costs in the enterprise. Until now, such managers have connected to load management applications from the finops world, companies that monitor the usage of various computing resources and enable cost savings, but Cast AI's solution allows all loads in the various clouds to be managed from one place without the need to change code or configuration.

The advantage lies in the mobility of computing loads between platforms

The advantage of Cast AI's solution is it releases the company from the "closed shop" of cloud companies, meaning that from now on companies will not be limited to using Microsoft, Amazon or Oracle clouds but will be able to move computing loads between platforms relatively quickly. However, it requires the cloud providers to agree to this. One of them is Oracle, a company where one of Cast AI's founders, Leon Kuperman, was previously employed, and which benefits from data processing traffic from other cloud companies' customers. The company, as mentioned, is managed from Miami but also has a development center in Sarona, Tel Aviv with 20 employees.

Cast AI has raised about $200 million to date, with the latest round announced earlier this week involving Pacific Alliance Ventures (PAV), the US corporate investment arm of a Korean group called Shinsegae. The amount raised was not disclosed, but it is estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars, and the round raised the company's valuation to about $1billion. According to PitchBook, last April Cast AI raised $108 million in a round led by SoftBank and the G2 fund of Kleiner Perkins alumni at a valuation of $900 million. Israel’s Vintage is one of the previous investors in the company, joining the investment as part of the Series B round in 2023, following the investment by Swedish fund Creandum, in which it itself has invested.

