Visual technology co CommonGround raises $19m

Israeli visual technology company a href="https://commonground-ai.com/" target="new">CommonGround has emerged from stealth and announced that it has raised $19 million in a financing round led by Matrix Partners, with participation from Grove Ventures and StageOne Ventures

Led by a team of successful entrepreneurs with three IPOs between them and expertise in computer vision, 3D graphics, AI, deep learning, and real-time video compression, the company to expand its workforce in engineering, R&D, and cloud architecture.

The startup is bringing its advanced visual technology to businesses of all sizes to improve human interaction over digital, enhance trust, increase productivity, and build stronger relationships. Virtual meetings are a permanent fixture of professional life. But despite their ubiquity, CommonGround addresses the need to capture the richness of in-person meetings, where non-verbal cues like body language and eye contact are essential to how we communicate.

CommonGround, based in Tel Aviv and Los Altos, was founded by serial entrepreneurs Amir Bassan-Eskenazi and Ran Oz who previously co-founded the video-networking platform BigBand Networks, which they took public in 2007 before it was acquired in 2011. Prior to BigBand, Oz co-founded digital compression technology company Optibase, where Bassan-Eskenazi served as its COO leading to its IPO on Nasdaq in 1999. Oz also cofounded VCON, the first company to introduce video conferencing over IP which held its IPO on France’s Nouveau Marché. Together they have founded eight companies, with three successful IPOs, and two acquisitions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 30, 2020

