War enters second day as Khamenei confirmed dead

Israeli and US airstrikes on Iran are continuing into a second day as Iran has confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the initial bombardment of Tehran yesterday morning. 200 Israeli fighter jets are taking part in the attacks throughout Iran, making it the biggest operation in the history of the Israel Air Force.

Meanwhile Israel has come under constant bombardment from Iranian missiles, most of which have been intercepted and destroyed by the IDF’s missile defense system. There have been reports of some missiles evading the defense system and falling in Tirat Hacarmel, Ramat Gan and Bnei Brak although not causing casualties. However, a missile has hit a building in Tel Aviv, killing a 40 year-old woman and injuring 20 others, including one man in serious condition. The country is on an emergency footing until at least 8pm Monday evening, with all schools and workplaces closed except for essential services.

Iran has also fired missiles at Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Saudia Arabia as well as the UAE where two hotels have been hit in Dubai as well as the airport there and in Abu Dhabi. A high-rise building was hit in Bahrain. The airspace of many countries in the Middle East has been closed including in Israel and many airlines have canceled all flights to Middle East destinations. Major shipping companies have suspended all transit through the Gulf.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.