Warburg Pincus invests $75m in fintech co Personetics

Israeli fintech company Personetics has announced that it has raised $75m in growth funding from Warburg Pincus. Previous investors in Personetics include Viola Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Nyca Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Personetics provides banks and financial service institutions with data-driven customer insights using a proprietary AI software platform. Personetics analyses customer financial data and behavior in real-time, with the data staying safely inside the bank's ecosystem so that confidentiality is guaranteed.

Personetics' customers include many of the world's leading banks, such as U.S. Bank (US), RBC (Canada), Intesa Sanpaolo (Italy), Santander (Spain), KBC (Belgium), Metro Bank (UK), UOB (Singapore), Hyundai Card (Korea) and MUFG (Japan).

Personetics cofounder and CEO David Sosna said, "The financial services industry is reaching a tipping-point in mobile adoption and setting a new standard in Smart Personalized Engagement. Personetics has set out down this path and has launched its vision of Self-Driving Finance. We are looking to quickly expand our global footprint with new partners and clients, and support our existing customers with innovative business solutions."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 16, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021