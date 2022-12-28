Wed: Banks again lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,787.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.19%, to 1,803.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.63% to 345.92 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 363.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 6.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.342% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.524/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.329% higher at NIS 3.752/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.31% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.74%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.20% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.62%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 6.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.12% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.43%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index retail chain Fox-Wizel Group (TASE:FOX) fell 5.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.