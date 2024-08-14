search
Front > TASE report

Wed: ICL leads big TASE gains

14 Aug, 2024 18:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL, Elbit, Hapoalim and Leumi all rose sharply today on strong second quarter results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.79%, to 2.022.20 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.78% to 2,007.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.39% to 404.27 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 383.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.151 billion in equities and NIS 2.152 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.034% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.731/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.18% lower at NIS 4.112/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.13% also after reporting strong second quarter results. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.83%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.55% or the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on strong financials, while Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.09% also after reporting strong results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.35% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.65%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.55% for the biggest fall in the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.69%.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018