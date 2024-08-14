Wed: ICL leads big TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.79%, to 2.022.20 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.78% to 2,007.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.39% to 404.27 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 383.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.151 billion in equities and NIS 2.152 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.034% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.731/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.18% lower at NIS 4.112/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong second quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.13% also after reporting strong second quarter results. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.83%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.55% or the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on strong financials, while Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.09% also after reporting strong results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.35% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.65%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.55% for the biggest fall in the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.69%.