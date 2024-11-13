Wed: Tower leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to another new record of 2,303.11 points, another new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41% to 2,305.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06% to 432.71 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 388.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.66 billion in equities and NIS 4.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.213% from Tuesday, at NIS 3.741/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.09% lower at NIS 3.977/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.71% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after posting strong third quarter results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.01% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.64%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 4.9% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.53%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.04% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.33%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 9.56% and Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE:) rose 15.08% after strong third quarter results. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 3.16%.

