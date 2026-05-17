Weebit Nano completes $73m raise on ASX

Israeli advanced memory technology company Weebit Nano (ASX: WBT) has raised $11 million (A$15 million) via a share purchase plan to existing shareholders. 3,705,094 new ordinary shares have been issued at a price of A$4.50 per new share. This brings the total amount raised on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) by Weebit Nano to $73 million (A$102 million), inclusive of the recently completed placement to institutional investors.

The funds will be used by Hod Hasharon-based Weebit Nano, which develops advanced memory technologies for the semiconductor industry, to accelerate scale-up and commercialization of Weebit’s ReRAM technology, fast track the development and delivery of AI offerings, and for general corporate purposes.

Weebit Nano CEO Coby Hanoch said, "Weebit is at an exciting juncture in the company’s history with AEC-Q100 (automotive grade) qualified Re-RAM multiple licensing agreements with leading foundries and IDMs, two commercial product prototypes integrated with WeeBit Re-RAM, and a world-class executive team. While our Re-RAM already outperforms competitive offerings across most technical parameters, this capital enables us to scale up and accelerate the commercialization of our Re-RAM technology, to cement our market leadership, and expand our footprint."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 17, 2026.

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