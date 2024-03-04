Wet winter sees Kinneret nearing maximum level

After heavy rains in February, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) is less than one meter from full. The lake has risen by almost 1 meter over the past month and is currently 87.5 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority.

There would still need to be much more heavy rain in the late winter and early spring for the Kinneret to reach its maximum level for the first time since 1992. Last year the Kinneret failed to even reach 1 meter from its maximum level and ultimately fell well short.

In December 2022, Mekorot Israel National Water Co. and the Israel Water Authority launched the "Reverse Water Carrier" project in the north. The project will allow desalinated water from the Mediterranean Sea to flow inland to the Kinneret to maintain the level of the lake in dry and low rainfall years.

All areas of northern and central Israel have already had well over their average annual rainfall while it has been a below average year for Jerusalem and southern Israel.

This winter so far Safed has already received 795 millimeters of rain, according to the Israel Meteorological Service, 113% of its average annual rainfall. Haifa has received 853 millimeters of rain, 133% of its average annual rainfall. Tel Aviv has received 608 millimeters of rain, 137% of its average annual rainfall, Jerusalem 379 millimeters of rain, 73% of its average annual rainfall, and Beersheva 102 millimeters of rain, 53% of its annual average rainfall. The forecast sees more rain later this week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 4, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.