Wiz cofounder buys land for Binyamina homes for NIS 28m

Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz cofounder and CTO Ami Luttwak and his wife Ruth have bought three houses on two lots opposite the Binyamina winery for more than NIS 28 million overall. The purchases were made in three separate deals, spread over more than two years.

A plan was approved for one of the plots 18 months ago ago, allowing for the construction of four housing units. "Globes" learned that as part of the main transaction, Luttwak also undertook to pay the improvement levy owed by the seller of the plot, even though the levy is usually paid by the seller.

The first transaction was made for half of a lot that originally had an area of about 1,900 square meters and on which stood a detached house. During 2024, while the deal was progressing, a plan was approved on the land that divided the plot into two parts of about 940 square meters each. According to the plan, it will be possible to build four residential units of up to 160 square meters each in each of the parts, as well as 50 square meters of service areas.

Luttwak purchased only half of the divided plot, for NIS 14.7 million. However, "Globes" has learned that this is apparently a "net deal," in which the buyer also took on the payment of the improvement levy that arose following the approval of the plan. This deal was completed and registered in the Land Registry about two weeks ago, when the plot was registered in the couple's name.

What is planned for the additional lots?

The two additional transactions were carried out with the heirs of a nearby plot of about 2,300 square meters opposite the entrance to the Binyamina Winery. According to data from the Israel Tax Authority, about NIS 14 million was paid for this lot, in several payments, starting in 2024 and continuing through the second half of 2025.

It is not known at this stage what the couple intends to do with the lots. However, the fact that a plan for the construction of four houses has already been approved on one of them, as well as the assessment that a similar plan compatible with the local master plan can also be promoted on the second plot, may allow for development on a relatively large scale for the area.

Ami Luttwak declined to comment on the article.

Luttwak founded Wiz with Roy Reznik, Assaf Rapaport, and Yinon Costica. The company was sold to Google last year for $32 billion, after they sold data security company Adallom to Microsoft for $320 million in 2015.

