Work to begin on Tel Aviv Rabin Square light rail station

Next week work will begin on the light rail Green Line station at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square after several months of delays. The Green Line is due to be completed by 2027 and work over the next four years for the Rabin Square station at the corner of Ibn Gbriol and David Hamelekh Streets will cost NIS 400 million.

The work will be carried out by the China State Construction Engineering Corp. (CSCEC), which was chosen for the job in 2019 by a tender issued by the NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd.

In the coming few years, Rabin Square will resemble a construction site with major disruptions in the area but NTA is committed to preserving most of the square's trees and features including its monuments.

