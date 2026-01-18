Work underway on new bridge over Ayalon Highway

The Ayalon Highway north (Road 20) in Tel Aviv will be closed tonight from 11pm until 5am tomorrow morning as foundation work gets underway on the Yitzhak Navon Bridge over the highway.

The new 104-meter long bridge between the Hashalom and Arlozorov Interchanges will have a two-lane road with sidewalks and bicycle paths. It will connect Emek Bracha Street in Nahlat Yitzhak on the eastern side of the Ayalon Highway and the office complex on the western side of the highway near Menachem Begin Street, the Midtown Project and the Shaul Hamelekh light rail station. The Yitzhak Navon Bridge is scheduled to open in 30 months.

The construction work is being carried out by an international company, using the push-pull jacking technique. At this stage, the foundation for the bridge push-pull jacking is being laid, and the push-pull work itself will continue in the coming months.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2026.

