WSC Sports to lay off over 60 employees

Israeli video technology company WSC Sports is laying off 10% of its workforce of an estimated 680 employees. The company, which provides systems for automatically creating short highlight clips of matches, will summon over 60 employees to a hearing, most of them at its development center in the One Tower in the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange district.

During the recent World Cup, WSC provided Israel’s KAN Channel 11 with a system for creating short highlight clips of each of the matches, as well as to other foreign channels. But the company insists there is no connection between the move and the end of the tournament last Sunday, and stresses that this is a cross-functional move that does not concern a specific department or product.

The reasons for the layoffs were not provided, and the company did not address the impact of AI tools or the low shekel-dollar exchange rate on the move.

"This is a complex and painful but necessary decision, in order to enable the company to continue its growth and investment in the strategic areas to which it is expanding," the company said.

Raised $150 million since its inception

WSC Sports is a veteran Israeli tech company that last raised capital in 2022, when it completed a huge $100 million financing round at a company valuation estimated at about $700 million by PitchBook.

Among the company's main investors: Israeli funds such as Eyal Ofer’s O.G. Venture Partners, ION and Maor Investments, as well as foreign funds including Claridge, Intel Capital, Crossover Partners and Detroit Venture Partners.

The company, founded by Daniel Shichman, Hy Gal, Shmulik Yoffe and Aviv Arnon, generates millions of dollars from the sale of licenses for the main product it developed: a system that produces automatic summary highlights of sports games, and its customers include networks such as ESPN, the YouTube TV service and leagues such as the NBA, the Spanish soccer league (La Liga), the American Hockey League (NHL) and the Australian Cricket League. The system not only shortens matches but also allows their distribution to social networks and various apps, and enables them to produce revenue from sponsorships and advertising.

In total, WSC has raised about $150 million since its founding in 2011, and has 680 employees in Ramat Gan, New York, Sydney, Thailand, China and Japan, with 550 of them employed at the headquarters in Israel.

WSC said, "The company values and appreciates the contribution of the employees who have accompanied it along the way, is committed to helping them in their next steps, and will provide them with a broad support package, personal guidance and favorable terms."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2026.

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