Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett merge parties

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and leader of the opposition Yair lapid MK have announced the merger of their political parties, ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections which must take place before the end of October 2026. Bennett will stand at the head of the united party. The merger will be formally announced at a special press conference at 8pm this evening.

Bennett said, "Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid will announce the first step in the process of reforming the State of Israel: the merger of the Yesh Atid party and the Bennett 2026 party into a unified party headed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett."

The statement added, "The move brings about the unification of the reform bloc, putting an end to internal battles and allowing all efforts to be invested in a decisive victory in the upcoming elections and leading Israel to the required reforms."

Former IDF Chief of Staff and Chairman of the Yashar Party, Gadi Eisenkot, spoke with Bennett about half an hour ago and congratulated him on the move, but refrained from addressing the question of whether he would agree to a unification between his party. Eisenkot said: "The goal of winning the critical elections ahead of us is a shared goal. I see Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid as partners, and I will continue to responsibly and wisely do the right thing to achieve the victory and change needed for the State of Israel. Fixing Israel is my life's mission, and I am determined to fulfill it."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 26, 2026.

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